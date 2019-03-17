DDC Kishtwar reviews status of Kiru HEP

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, Saturday convened a meeting to review the status of Kiru Hydro Electric Project (HEP).

The official spokesperson said the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar Dr. Amir Hussain, General Manager Kiru HEP, Virendar Salman, Sr. Manager, S. R Rana besides concerned officers attended the meeting.

The spokesperson said during the meeting, General Manager Kiru HEP, Virendar Salman apprised the chair about various issues faced by project authorities like handing and taking over of acquired land, disbursement of balance /pending compensation to affected landowners whose land has been acquired for Kiru HEP and Galhar Chicha link Road to avoid any delay and hindrances in the execution of the prestigious project.

The spokesperson said that Rana directed Collector Land Acquisition (ACR) to ensure the settlement of issues/disbursement of compensation to rightful owners within one week.

DDC Kishtwar, who is also Commissioner R&R Kiru, asked the G.M to deposit the funds on account of approved R&R Plan of Kiru HEP so that the same can be utilized/ disbursed among the rightful/entitled project affected families well in time for smooth execution of the Kiru HEP.

Further, he also ensured that all the pending issues will be redressed on priority and district administration will provide every possible help needed by the project authorities for the smooth functioning of the project.