DDC Kishtwar inaugurates job fair, 1500 youths participated

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an endeavour to provide a platform to the job seekers and to create awareness for them about various government sponsored schemes, District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana today inaugurated one-day Job Fair-cum-Placement programme here at TRC ground.

SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, ADDC Kishtwar, Mohd. Hanief Malik, CHO, CAHO, AD Fishers, AD Employment, several District Officers, bankers and representatives of various private institutions/agencies were present in the event.

The event was organized by District Employment and Counselling Centre, Kishtwar under the supervision of Assistant Director Employment Kishtwar, Anoop Kumar. More than 1500 educated unemployed youths from across the district participated.

As many as 20 departments, banks, private companies/agencies including Jay Pee, JK Vehicleades, LIC and various private schools exhibited their stalls for showcasing vacancies and products for the information of unemployed educated youths. Youths were given necessary inputs regarding the job opportunities and present marketing trends enabling them to prepare for the scenario.

The DDC also interacted with the unemployed youth and participants and called for making the event purposeful. He impressed upon departments and agencies to motivate people to establish their income generating units under KVIB , JKEDI & other financial agencies as livelihood source. He said government jobs are very limited and youth should seek other viable options for which the Government will help them.

He emphasized for giving impetus to tourism sector which has great potential in the district. He further advised for promotion of traditional and domestic industries like weaving, embroidery, water mill, puffing etc which are some of the key income generating sources.