DDC Gbl takes stock of yatra arrangements

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, Thursday conducted an extensive tour of the Baltal and took stock of the arrangements being put in place ahead of commencement of annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019.

The official spokesperson said that he was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal, ADDC, ADC, SDM Kangan, Exen R&B, Exen PHE and other concerned officers.

The DDC reviewed the arrangements to be provided to pilgrims at the Base Camp Baltal and along the Yatra route at various places.

The DDC directed the officers and Engineers of concerned departments to ensure all necessary arrangements like electricity, water, safe width on the track and fencing work is put in place, well in time. He also called for coordinated efforts for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Yatra.