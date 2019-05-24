DDC Ganderbal reviews Aadhar seeding, PoS transactions, stock position

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan Thursday chaired a meeting with the officials of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department to review the status of Aadhar seeding, point of sale (PoS) transactions and stock position in view of ensuing Mela Kheer Bhawani and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Director FCS&CA and the other concerned officers of the district.

Besides, other things, the meeting also discussed digitization of ration cards, the stock position of essential commodities.

Later, DDC also reviewed the stock position of essential commodities like rice, atta, sugar, kerosene and LPG for Mela Kheer Bhawani and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Assistant Director FCS & CA informed that sufficient stock of all essential commodities are available in the district to cater the needs during Mela Kheer Bhawani.