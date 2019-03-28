DDC chairs 7th BOCA meet at Anantnag

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir today chaired 7th meeting of Building Operations and Controlling Authority (BOCA) here at Anantnag.

The purpose of the meeting was to consider granting of permission for repairs and renovation of residential buildings within the jurisdiction of Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) keeping in view its master plan.

The committee discussed 29 cases of 6th BOCA meeting, seven government cases and 33 new cases for settlement under construction, repair and renovation. 30 cases for construction, repairs and renovation were cleared by BOCA in its meeting.

The permission was granted for repair and renovation subject to the production of NOCs.

The DDC emphasized upon the international importance of the Pahalgam tourist destination. He said that everyone should ensure the attraction of the tourists, good infrastructure, hospitality, 24x7 power supply and better road connectivity. The DDC said that the district administration and PDA has to play a vital role in the overall development of Pahalgam in accordance with its master plan. He also asked all the stakeholders to make consistent and concrete measures to increase the number of tourists while carrying out constructions, the BOCA permission should be involved.

Among others the meeting was attended by ADC, CEO PDA, Chief Town Planner Kashmir, JD Planning, SDM Pahalgam, Xen PDA & DFO, Lidder Division.