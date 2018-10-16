DDC Budgam urges women to participate in progressive farming

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Oct 15:
Department of Agricultural Monday held an awareness camp cum Mahila Kissan Dewas at Budgam which was presided over by the District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar. Speaking on the occasion, the DDC talked about the topic of ‘Empowered Women and Empowered Nation’. She deliberated on the good practices of progressive farming. The official spokesperson said the DDC also interacted with a group of progressive women farmers and urged them to use the latest scientific techniques for more economical and efficient farming.
Urging women to take part in the progressive farming, the DDC termed the celebration of the day as important to disseminate the knowledge of farming and success stories of women farmers to others and attract them towards the progressive farming. She also highlighted the importance and contribution of agriculture and allied activities in the national income.
Dr. Asgar also deliberated on the importance of organic farming and urged the agriculture department to take the practice of organic farming in mission mode in the district. The spokesperson said that the DDC was informed that the agricultural department under the organic mission has started growing organic vegetables at various identified farms. On the occasion, two women SHGs were awarded given Rs 10000 each as a revolving fund for increasing the financial capacities of these groups.
Various experts and resource person including Chief Agricultural Officer Budgam Shabir Ahmad Allaqband also spoke on the occasion and emphasized on the active participation of women in the progressive farming, doubling farm income, the composting role of women in improving the economic condition of farm operating families.
The seminar was attended by hundreds of women farmers, the officials of the agriculture and allied departments and officers of the agriculture department including CAO Budgam and DAO Budgam.