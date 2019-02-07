DDC Budgam releases Rs 53.94 lakh for development of three Model Villages in Khag

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Feb 06:
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Wednesday allocated Rs. 53.95 lakh for the development of three villages-Kokerbag, Sugan and Shonglipora as model villages of Block Khag in district Budgam.
The official spokesperson said the announcement was made by the DDC while chairing a meeting to review the development of model villages under Border Area Development Program (BADP) 2018-19 here.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ACD Budgam, Waseem Raja, Ex. En PDD Budgam Nasrullah Jan, AD Planning Gul Mohammad and officers/officials from PHE, RDD and other departments.
On the occasion, the DDC reviewed the development scenario of the BADP model villages of the district and directed concerned to speed up the pace of work on all the ongoing projects without making any delay in completion of these projects.
The DCC emphasized on the improvement in the power sector with the installation of transformers, HT, LT lines, the supply of drinking water and laying of pipelines, besides improvement in the works to be taken by RDD.
It was given out in the meeting that an amount of Rs. 3.23 crore has been spent out of Rs 5.75 crore approved funds for the development of these villages as model villages under different sectors.