DDC Budgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama tour their districts, review snow clearance, availability of essentials

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Dr Piyush Singla, District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed, District Development Commissioner, Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik and District Development Commissioner Pulwama G.M Dar along with the team of officers Thursday visited various areas of thei respective districts to take stock of snow clearance, health services, restoration of electricity and availability of essential and other commodities across the district.
The official spokesperson said that during their visit to various areas, of their respective districts the DDCs said that both men and machinery were put on the job right from the time snowfall started to ensure all major and link roads are cleared at the earliest and make them through for the general public across the district.
She said that efforts are on to restore electricity in all the affected areas soon and said that the restoration of electricity supply to the district hospital, sub-district hospitals, PHCs and other health institutions would be made on priority.
The DDCs directed the PHE departments of the respective districts to ensure scheduled water supply to all towns and villages and deploy tankers in areas where the supply has been affected due to the snowfall.
The DDCs also emphasised on the regular supply of ration to the people and directed FCS&CA department to ensure that there is no shortage of LPG, K-oil and Petrol anywhere in the district.