DDC Anantnag inaugurates sports event

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Oct 15:
The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik Monday inaugurated Mega Sports Event under Peace & Development Initiative in sports stadium Anantnag.
The official spokesperson said the event is being organized by District Youth and Sports Services Department Anantnag, in which around 10,000 participants, including non-school going children from various parts of the district under six different sports disciplines, are participating.
The event will continue for the current month and matches under the disciplines of Kabbadi, Kho-Kho, Football, Volleyball, Tennis Ball Cricket and Tug of War will be played at different venues of the district. The position holders at inter-block levels will be awarded sports kits while as all the participants will be provided with sports uniforms. In addition, Rs 100 and Rs 150 will be provided to the participants playing at the block and inter block levels for refreshment respectively, said the District Officer, District Youth and Sports Services department Anantnag.
On the occasion, District Development Commissioner, Anantnag said that youth from all parts of the Anantnag district, including from far-flung areas are very talented and have proved their talent in different sports disciplines, at various national and international levels.
He added that our district has produced international cricket stars like Parvaiz Rasool, which indicates that our youth are quite talented & hardworking. The DDC reiterated that all sorts of possible facilities will be provided to the youth for participating in various sports activities. He also said that 100 sports grounds are being developed in different parts of the district, in order to boost the sports activities and day-night facilities are being provided to sports stadium Anantnag, where Night Kabbadi Matches will be started very soon.