DDC Anantnag holds public outreach programme at Pahalgam

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir Saturday held a public outreach program at Pahalgam to listen to the grievances of general public.

The official spokesperson said that the DDC was accompanied by ACD Anantnag, CEO PDA, SDM Pahalgam, SE PDD, EO MC Pahalgam, BDO Pahalgam, CMO Anantnag, CAHO Anantnag and Engineers and officers of other departments.

On the occasion people from all walks of life including local Auqaf Members, representatives of Civil Society Pahalgam, Hoteliers, Contractors, Tent suppliers, Ponnywalas, Sumo Association and other stakeholders put forward the public interest issues including beautification of Pahalgam, construction of Hospital, availability of uninterrupted power supply and safe drinking water, macadamization of KP Road and interior roads of Pahalgam, availability of sufficient staff for schools and other developmental issues before the DDC.

The DDC assured the general public that all their genuine demands will be addressed in a phased manner. He emphasized upon coordination among all stakeholders for the promotion of tourism activities in Pahalgam. The DDC also reviewed Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019 arrangements.