DDC Anantnag holds Awami Darbar at Khrim

Reviews Muhram Arrangements at Sofipora Pahalgam
ANANTNAG, SEPTEMBER 06:
A Public Darbar was today organised by District Administration Anantnag at Khrim which was chaired by District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik.
A large number of citizens form Khrim, Sirhama, Sriguffwara and Bewora villages participated in the Awami Darbar. During the darbar, citizens of the concerned villages raised various demands and problems being faced by them.
The demands and problems raised by the representatives of village Khriam, Srihama, Sriguffwara & Bewora regarding availability of lady doctor and night staff at NTPHC, Khrim, augmentation of two bore wells for providing drinking water facilities separate panel sets for lift irrigation scheme, compensation of trees under road widening made by PMGSY, supply of 250KV transformer for Sofi Mohalla, supply of 50 water pipes for Nilnag to Bonpora, augmentation of Khudpora lift irrigation, water pipes for Gujjar Basti Kasnard, marketing facility for c-grade Apple & construction of protection Bund at Eidgah Khiram, drinking water for new colony near rest house Nowshara, new electric conductor and Poles for Nowshara, fencing of reservoir at Nowshara, construction of Health Sub Centre, at Nowshara, up gradation of Boys High School Sirhama, 100 KV transformer for Ziyarat Sharieef at Sriguffwara, maccdamization of 02km road from Bewora to via Cheniwadder at construction of bridge, filtration plant for water supply scheme under (Viddy).
The DDC issued instructions to the concerned officers and engineers for immediate implementation of the directions issued in the public darbar. He directed Xen R&B, Xen PHE, AEE, PDD & BDO Sriguffwara to ensure the construction works and issuance of electric & PHE infrastructure for the villages. The DDC assured the people that their genuine demands related to drinking water, supply of HT, LT, augmentation of bore wells, filtration plant at Movewora, new transformer for Ziyarat-e- Sharieef Khrim, separate panel set for lift irrigation Khiram, construction of two room Health Sub-Centre at Nowshara by RDD, marketing facility for c-grade Apple, 20 Poles for Nowshara will be fulfilled. He laid instructions to the concerned officers and engineers for taking necessary action in this behalf.
The SDMs of Bijbehara, Phalgam, Xen R&B, PMGSY, PHE, AEEs of R&B, PHE, PMGSY, Tehsildar Bijbehra, Phalgam & other concerned officers were present in the public darbar.
Later the DDC chaired a meeting of officers & members of Shia community at Imam Barah Sofi Pora Pahalgam to review the Muhram arrangements. The members raised issues related to construction of drain near Sabilgah, construction of flush type Bathroom near Masjid Sharief, construction of drain near Imam Barah, construction of two community type Bathrooms at Sofi pora village.