DDB approves Rs 247.14 Cr Annual Plan for Baramulla

Veeri calls for strengthening services, removal of bottlenecks hindering vital projects
Veeri calls for strengthening services, removal of bottlenecks hindering vital projects
BARAMULLA:
The District Development Board (DDB) today approved Rs 247.14 crore annual plan for Baramulla district out of which Rs 13.94 crore for regular schemes, Rs 23.44 crore as loan, Rs 194.35 crore as Central Share, Rs 15.23 crore as State Share for CSS and Rs 15.34 lakh as Loan State Share for the year 2018-19 at its meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Abdul Rehman Veeri here at Dak Bungalow.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Horticulture, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Syed Basharat Bukhari, Minister for Information Technology, Technical Education and Higher Education Molvi Imran Raza Ansari, Vice Chairmen of Gujjar and Bakerwal Advisory Board, Gulzar Ahmad Khatana, Legislators Javeed Hasan Beig, Yawar Dilawar Mir, Haji Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Mohammed Shafi, Muzaffar Parray, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Heads of various Departments and the district administration team led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash.
Speaking at the meeting, Veeri called for laying special focus on core sectors and constant perusal for completing the procedural formalities resulting in the early start of proposed projects. He asked the district administration to furnish a detailed report about the projects pending for want of different formalities including forest clearance so as to seek an instant solution from the concerned quarters.
He underlined the need for systematic removal of bottlenecks hindering vital projects and strengthening service sector to provide sustained benefits to the people.
The Minister asked the District Development Commissioner to put in a strong monitoring mechanism so that progress is monitored on regular basis and bottleneck would be removed accordingly for timely completion of projects.
“If we are serious towards our duties and putting in sincere efforts in implementing the programmes, schemes on the ground, than nobody will stop us to change the development scenario in the state”, the Chairperson said.
Stressing on the judicious use of resources, the Chairman impressed upon the officers to put in their sincere and dedicated efforts for proper utilization of the funds allocated under various schemes. He also directed HODs to conduct frequent field visits to monitor the quality and pace of developmental works. He thanked all the public representatives for their support and asked the officers to take into confidence the local representatives while implementing developmental projects.
Terming the role of the legislators important with regard to development process, the Minister said that the local representatives should also be involved in formulation and implementation of developmental activities, so that the scope of these initiatives gets broadened. He said that the schemes being implemented would ensure that the socio- economic profile of the people of the area gets a fillip.
Veeri impressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and zest. He said that accountability and transparency in the administration is the key to develop a people-centric mechanism.
Meanwhile, projecting the issues of their respective constituencies, Minister for Horticulture, Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Minister for IT, YSS and Higher Education along with other legislators sought upgrading of schools, health institutions, new connectivity and maintenance of existing PMGSY roads, promotion of agriculture and allied sectors, improvement of power scenario, augmentation of drinking and irrigation water facilities, creation of tourism infrastructure at potential places and the issues related to healthcare, education and other vital sectors.
During the meeting, the Chairperson announced Rs 5 lakh for the development of district hospital Baramulla and hoped that this health institution would serve as the best health institution. It was informed to the board that recently the Hospital was adjudged as the best hospital at national level based upon various parameters and has won the award of Rs 50 lakh.
Earlier, giving a resume of achievements recorded under past financial year plan, the Deputy Commissioner said that an expenditure of Rs. 134 crore was made in the last fiscal registering an achievement of about 75%.
Listing achievements under different schemes, the DC made a power point presentation to showcase sector-wise performance during last financial year 2017-18. He also informed the house about the achievements made in different sectors thoroughly.
The DC also gave detailed overview of completed and ongoing roads, bridges, schools buildings under PMGSY, R&B, Rural Development and others.
JK Cements turnover goes highest in 5 years, Rs 114 cr in last fiscal
SRINAGAR, MAY 16: State-owned corporation JK Cements has recorded highest ever revenue of Rs 114 crore in 2017-18, highest in last five years.
This was revealed during a review meeting of the corporation by the Vice Chairman Er. Nazir Ahmad Yatoo at Sonwar office here.
The meeting was attended by Managing Director JK Cements, FA&CAO, DGM’s and other Heads of marketing &Sales, IT and other wings.
The Vice Chairman has apprised that the company achieved highest ever cement sales of 1,43,837 MTs during the year with a sales value of Rs. 114 crores.
As compared to the previous financial year, the corporation earned Rs 22 crore more than the year 2017-18. The above sales targets are 25000 MTs of cement sales; above what was achieved during the year 2016-17.
The Vice Chairman took the sectional review/feedback from the officials and was apprised that the previous year 2017-18 was excellent in terms of clinker/cement production and the losses during the said year shall be negligible comparing with previous years and was added that the liabilities of the company have also been liquidated to a larger extent.
The meeting informed the V.C about the present financial crisis in the company due to nonpayment of advances by engineering departments and the amount of money that remains withheld with the government departments.
It was given out that an amount to the tune of 18 to 20 crores remains withheld with government department which has been termed as the sole reason behind current financial crisis in the corporation.
The meeting deliberated upon the negative impact of civil accounting in engineering departments which has closed doors for advance booking as has been in practice in last 30 years.
A draft proposal was also prepared in the meeting to be submitted to the government for overall revival of the company.
It was also stated that the present state of production and support from government will help in releasing all monetary benefits to employees like pending CP fund, updating of sixth pay commission arrears and release of 39 percent dearness allowance.