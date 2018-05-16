DDB approves over Rs 168 cr annual plan for Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The District Development Board (DDB) today approved Rs 168.30 crore annual plan for Doda district.
According to an official, the decision was taken at the DDB meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Social Welfare, Science & Technology and ARI & Training, Sajjad Gani Lone here at convocation center.
The official said that the DDB meeting was attended by Minister of State for Education, and Tourism, Shakti Raj Parihar, Vice Chairperson J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kissan Daljit Singh, Vice Chairperson for J&K State Advisory Board for Pahari Speaking People Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Vice Chairperson for J&K State Advisory Board for Development of SC Bhushan Lal Dogra, Vice Chairman, J&K State Adv. Board for Welfare & Dev. of OBCs Rashpaul Verma, Legislators G. M. Saroori, Daleep Singh, Neelam Kumar Langeh , Naresh Kumar Gupta, Sham Lal Bhagat and Heads of various Departments and the district administration team led by Deputy Commissioner.
Speaking at the meeting, Sajjad Lone called for laying special focus on core sectors and constant perusal for completing the procedural formalities resulting in early start of proposed projects. He asked the district administration to furnish a detailed report about the projects pending for want of different formalities including forest clearance so as to seek instant solution from the concerned quarters.
He underlined the need for systematic removal of bottlenecks hindering vital projects and strengthening service sector to provide sustained benefits to the people.
Expressing concern and displeasure over shortage of medical staff in the health institutions in the district, the Minister directed the district administration to approach the concerned authorities to take immediate steps in this regard.
He asked heath department to sort the issue at an earliest and express serious concern over the failure of health department to appoint different streams of doctors as per the commitment made in the last meeting.
“We will approach with a detailed memo to seek prompt resolution of issues and demands concerning each department” the Minister asserted.