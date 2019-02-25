DCPOs have significant role in Juvenile Justice system: Justice Masoodi

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 2:
Justice Hassnain Masoodi, Chairperson SCOC, on Sunday stressed on the role of District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) in the Juvenile Justice system in coordination with other stakeholders.
He stressed upon the participants to work in coordination for restoration of the child rights as guaranteed in the constitution.
As per an official, he was speaking at a day-long Induction cum Orientation programme of DCPOs in Jammu for the officials of Child Protection Services of Jammu division. The programme was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Child Protection Services (JKICPS).
He also highlighted the contribution of DC Rajouri, DC Kathua, DCPO Reasi and also Child Welfare Committee Jammu in carrying forward the mission of Juvenile Justice System and stressed on proactive approach on part of all the officers that will expedite the process of elimination of child abuse, child labour, child begging and child trafficking.
Mission Director ICPS and Chairman CRC G.A. Sofi expected that the mechanisms at district level will prove vibrant and stressed on the need of monitoring of institutions and also for providing immediate benefits for sponsorship scheme for children in need of care and protection. He also stressed on Mass Awareness in districts for which funds are already available in districts.
Rajiv Khajuria, members SCOC while speaking stressed on the understanding the nature of work assigned to concerned DCPOs.