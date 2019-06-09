DCM, SKIMS observes intensified diarrhea control fortnight

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Community Medicine, (DCM) SKIMS observed the “Intensified Diarrhoea control fortnight-2019” from 28th May to 8th June 2019 in its child health and immunization clinic.

The official spokesperson said during the program mothers and caregivers accompanying the under-five children were educated about the measures to be taken for the prevention of diarrheal diseases. Besides this, the key messages regarding the measures to be undertaken during an episode of diarrhea were communicated.

The spokesperson said in this regard mothers were made aware of the advantages of breastfeeding and early identification of danger signs in a child with diarrhea for timely seeking of the medical care. Importance of hand hygiene and role of Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) and Zinc during diarrhea was impressed upon. The technique of hand hygiene and preparation of homemade ORS/commercially available Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS) was also demonstrated by a team of doctors. Awareness generation activities included speeches, role plays and interactive sessions with the mothers/caregivers which proved fruitful especially in clearing/removing the misconceptions regarding the management of a case of diarrhea.