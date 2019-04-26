About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019

DCJ’s workshop on Urdu Journalism concludes

The two-day workshop on Urdu journalism “Skill Enhancement of Urdu Journalists of Kashmir,” organised by the Central University of Kashmir’s Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ) in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Urdu Council and Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat concluded at varsity’s Green Campus here on Thursday.
On the second day, veteran journalist Yusuf Jameel delivered a lecture on principles of journalism, the importance of news verification and challenges faced by the journalists in the conflict zones. He urged students to read extensively in order to write better.
Noted cartoonist, Bashir Ahmad Bashir, talked about the art of cartoon making and challenges he faced during work. He blamed the State authorities for “neglecting” Urdu.
Former Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Humayun Qaiser talked extensively about the technicalities and scope of sports Journalism in radio.
Prof. Nazir Ahmad Malik, talked about the importance or languages. He explained the role of language in communication. Kashmir Life's Editor, Masood Hussain deliberated upon the challenges faced by media organizations and journalists in Jammu and Kashmir during contemporary times.
News head Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, Salman Qazi, talked about the technological impact on Journalism.

 

