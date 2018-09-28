DCI team to inspect Govt Dental College, Hospital Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
A team of 12 Experts from Dental Council of India (DCI) is inspecting Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar for an increase of Post Graduate seats in six specialties from the academic year 2019-2020.
The Experts will examine the availability of Infrastructure, Equipments, faculty & Clinical material as laid down by DCI and will submit their report to DCI after the conclusion of 2 days inspection of the College.
The inspection is being carried out in six departments - Conservative and Endodontic, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, Prosthodontics, Oral Medicine and Radiology, Periodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Postgraduate facility in the State is available only in Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar in six Departments and increase of seats will give an opportunity to more BDS doctors to pursue their Post Graduation here.