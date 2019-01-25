DCCs established across JK

‘Centres to provide information, suggestion, complaints facility to citizens’
Rising Kashmri NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 24:
Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar Thursday convened a meeting with District Election officers and discussed in detail the handling of information, feedback, suggestion and complaints received from voters.
According to an official, the meeting was held through video conferencing and was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, DEO Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Dy. CEO Jammu, Anil Salgotra.
The CEO said that professional manpower has been deployed by the Election Department to handle District Contact Centres (DCC) in all districts. The DCC shall be operational to receive calls from ‘1950’ from 9 AM to 9 PM.
DCCs shall provide Information, Feedback, Suggestion, complaints (IFSC) facility to the citizens.
He said to induct these professionals a training program was conducted by the CEO Office recently during which State Level Masters Trainers trained by Election Commission of India, demonstrated a detailed SOP and gave live demonstration to all the District Contact Officers and call centre agents, regarding the handling of Information, Feedback, Suggestion, and Complaint received from Citizens/Voters through District Contact Centres and explained the job profile of DCC Agents.
Meanwhile, on the eve of 9th National Voters Day (NVD), Kumar has felicitated the fellow citizens, especially the youth and appealed them to get enrolled as electors to exercise their right of franchise
In his message, Kumar said the National Voters Day is being celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 and this year’s theme revolves around ‘No voter to be left behind’ to ensure greater participation of the people, especially the youth in the democratic exercise. He said January 25 has a significance in the country’s democratic evolution as it was on the same day in 1950 that the Election Commission of India was instituted.
Kumar congratulated the young voters who have turned 18 and have become eligible to vote. He said a series of programmes are being organized across the State at district and tehsil level in connection with the 9th NVD tomorrow with the main function to be held at Convention Centre, Jammu where the Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam will be the Chief Guest. “These programmes are aimed at creating mass awareness about the importance of vote, and several activities related to the electoral process like online enrolment of new voters, updating of enrollment, addition, deletion of entries in the electoral rolls and other related activities,” he said and added that various new initiatives are in the pipeline to reach out to the young voters through e-platform.
The CEO made it clear that there is no last date for getting enrolled as an elector and any elector can get enrolled online anytime on National Voters’ Services Portal at www.nvsp.in. He said a Universal Voter Helpline ‘1950’ is also going to be started shortly to facilitate the voters.