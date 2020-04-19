About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

DCC Srinagar calls for easy access to hospitals for chronic patients

District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar Saturday asked the authorities to ensure easy access of chronic patients to their hospitals of treatment, on a regular basis.
The District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar President Abdul Gani Khan has urged the authorities to ensure easy access of chronic patients to their hospitals for treatment, on a regular basis, as it has been reported that many chronic patients from the Eidgah area and elsewhere in Srinagar don’t have the easy access to hospitals, so it is imperative on the part of authorities to provide facilities to these patients, he said.
DCC President also appealed the authorities to keep a check on price rise of essentials. “It has been reported that many shopkeeper’s & vegetable vendors sell commodities to people according to their choice, which has to be dealt sternly,” he said.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

DCC Srinagar calls for easy access to hospitals for chronic patients

              

District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar Saturday asked the authorities to ensure easy access of chronic patients to their hospitals of treatment, on a regular basis.
The District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar President Abdul Gani Khan has urged the authorities to ensure easy access of chronic patients to their hospitals for treatment, on a regular basis, as it has been reported that many chronic patients from the Eidgah area and elsewhere in Srinagar don’t have the easy access to hospitals, so it is imperative on the part of authorities to provide facilities to these patients, he said.
DCC President also appealed the authorities to keep a check on price rise of essentials. “It has been reported that many shopkeeper’s & vegetable vendors sell commodities to people according to their choice, which has to be dealt sternly,” he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;