DCC Srinagar calls for easy access to hospitals for chronic patients

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

The District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar President Abdul Gani Khan has urged the authorities to ensure easy access of chronic patients to their hospitals for treatment, on a regular basis, as it has been reported that many chronic patients from the Eidgah area and elsewhere in Srinagar don’t have the easy access to hospitals, so it is imperative on the part of authorities to provide facilities to these patients, he said.

DCC President also appealed the authorities to keep a check on price rise of essentials. “It has been reported that many shopkeeper’s & vegetable vendors sell commodities to people according to their choice, which has to be dealt sternly,” he said.