DC visits shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA)

Reviews arrangements for annual Urs
Reviews arrangements for annual Urs
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar here to take stock of arrangements put in place for the annual Urs beginning tomorrow.
The DC sought details of arrangements different departments have made for the annual Urs on the occasion. He also interacted with the office bearers of the shrine management and sought details of arrangements made at the shrine for the annual occasion.
He directed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. Concerned departments were asked to make sure availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, transport and parking, sanitation and first aid.
The annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint are held every year from 1 to 11 Rabi-u-Sani of the Islamic calendar.
The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the Kashmir, will be held on 11 Rabi-u-Sani when devotees can have glimpse of the saint's relics.