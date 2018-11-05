DC visits DH Baramulla, reviews winter preparedness

Baramulla, November 04:
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today visited District Hospital to review the facilities available there in the wake of inclement weather conditions which disrupted the normal life from last 24 hours.
The DC was accompanied by Engineers of line departments and various other concerned officers.
On the occasion, DC was briefed about the facilities being served to the patients by the Chief Medical Officer wherein DC stressed for facilitating every basic amenity for their convenience. He interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired about the same during which they expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.
Later the DC visited the Mechanical Division wherein he was informed about the snow clearance measures. The DC directed them to keep ready all of their men and machinery to meet any kind of eventuality in the event of inclement weather.
Meanwhile, Dr Naqash was informed by the PDD authorities that all the lines that were damaged by the snowfall have been corrected and the electricity has been restored in the entire district. The DC also directed the Municipal authorities to install the dewatering pumps in waterlogged areas so that hassle-free movement of commuters is ensured.
It was given out that a joint control room at district headquarter has already been established so that people may contact the administration in times of need. The control room can be contacted on numbers 7006493646, 01952234357, 01952234343.