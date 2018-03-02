DC visits Anantnag town, inspects dev works

Anantnag:
District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik today conducted an extensive visit of the Anantnag town to take stock of various ongoing developmental works.
During his visit, DDC took stock of the progress of work on shopping complex at Mehandi Kadal, Lavatory Block at Achabal Adda, Car Parking at Janglatmandi and Bus Stand near Ashajipora Bridge.
He instructed the concerned departments to complete the work on the said projects within the stipulated time. He also visited the site identified for the construction of the Marriage Hall at Mattan Chowk. Further, the DDC instructed PHE department to construct concrete tap points near the shopping complex at Mehandi Kadal and near fountains at Lal Chowk so that safe drinking water is kept available to the general public.
He instructed the concerned to improve the drainage system of the town and start the work on the damaged portions of the drainage system at an earliest. He also instructed the concerned department to ensure the functioning of the street lights of the town and install street lights from Janglatmandi to Ashajipora Bridge.
Also, DDC instructed the ARTO Anantnag to intensify the drive against the wrong parking and traffic rules violation for the better traffic management in the town.
Likewise, Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag was instructed to intensify the drive against the illegal occupation of the footpaths by the street vendors and shopkeepers. The Executive Officer was also instructed to intensify the drive against the sale and usage of polythene in the town.
Later, the DDC along with the officers of various departments interacted with the general public and listened to their grievances. The DDC assured the people that their genuine demands will be prioritised.
The DDC was accompanied by SE R&B Circle Anantnag, CMO Anantnag Tehsildar Anantnag, Exen PHE Division Bijbehara, Exen Flood Control, Exen Urban Local Bodies, Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag, ARTO Anantnag and officers of the UEED department.
