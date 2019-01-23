DC Udhampur takes stock of R-Day arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 22:
District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Republic Day in the district.
As per an official, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Santosh Sukhdeve, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal PO IWMP, Angrez Singh DIO, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia ARTO, Rachna Sharma DSWO, Sana Khan CEO, Tarsem Lal CMO, Dr. K.C Dogra and other district officers were present in the meeting.
Detailed discussion was held to review the arrangements like seating, barricading, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, first-aid, PAS, deployment of buses, Fire tenders, security, transport, Traffic regulations and refreshment to students participating in the National function, the official added.
The meeting decided that the Republic Day function would be held at Government Degree College Boys, Udhampur where the chief guest would hoist the National flag followed by march past by the contingents of District Police, 137 Battalion CRPF, SKPA, Volunteer home guards, Civil Scouts, Band Troupes NCC and school children of various educational institutions, said the official.
Besides, items of cultural programme would also be presented by the school children on the occasion. Full dress rehearsal would be held on 24th January 2019 at Degree College Boys, Udhampur.
The DDC asked the concerned officers to put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time for the smooth and enthusiastic celebrations of the National event and impressed upon the officers to work in a coordinated manner for the smooth celebrations of the National festival.
DDC stressed upon the officers of various departments to celebrate the function with patriotic spirit, make close rapport and coordination between different agencies in order to make the national function a grand success.