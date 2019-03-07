DC Udhampur reviews progress on River Devika project

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to assess the latest progress on the commencement of Devika Rejuvenation Project, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla convened a meeting of District officers on Wednesday.

As per an official, during the meeting, the DDC reviewed the pollution abatement of Rivers Devika and Tawi under NRCP.

He directed the officers of UEED to established the AEE level office in the district so that the execution work of the prestigious project is monitored properly.

It was given out that allotment of phase 1st i.e sewerage treatment plant has been allotted to a firm and the concerned agency was instructed to start work immediately.

Xen UEED informed that tender for phase second for the prestigious project is in final stage and will be alloted within days and work of development of Ghats will be started thereafter. DDC also stressed for vetting of design from IIT Roorki and directed the concerned to get it done within a fortnight.

He instructed the concerned to expedite the process of commencement of Devika Rejuvenation project work and asked the concerned officers of different departments to resolve the issues(if any) in time bound manner.