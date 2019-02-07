DC Udhampur promoting BJP’s agenda: JKNPP

Asks EC to take cognizance of ‘this brazen politicization of bureaucracy’
Asks EC to take cognizance of ‘this brazen politicization of bureaucracy’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 6:
JK National Panthers Party on Wednesday accused Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, of openly “pursuing BJP agenda in the District and promoting its leadership at the cost of other recognized political parties”.
In a statement, JKNPP chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that the district administration was “giving a damn to the civil service regulations”.
“With tacit as well as overt official support being given to these BJP leaders and its Ex-MLAs, the said DC is trying to promote their political interests in their respective constituencies in the District under his control,” he alleged.
Urging upon the Election Commission to take cognizance of “brazen politicization of bureaucracy”, Singh alleged that “DC not only makes speeches in their favour but has been found persuading the people and govt employees to support the said Ex-MLAs in the ensuing elections”.
“He (DC) has further been giving these BJP leaders all logistic support besides releasing huge grants in the name of said Ex-MLAs with directions to subordinate officers to execute only those works which were recommended by the said Ex-MLAs,” Singh alleged.
Singh alleged that dozens of letters have been written by the said DC to various District level officers in January in which he has “referred to Ex-MLA Ramnagar as ‘Hon’ble MLA’ and directed subordinate officers to execute works costing around Rs. Four crore on his recommendations”.
He said that while less then Rs. 2 crores were released under CDF in-favour of MLA Ramnagar from 2015 to 2018 in 3½ years, “a huge grant of around 4 crores has been released in his favour in a period of 10 days after he ceased to be MLA”.
Further pertinent to mention, Singh alleged, that the said DC in his over “ambition to please his political masters had made a statement in the media that he would ban the entry of Panthers Party workers & leaders in his office”.
“He has further been filing false and frivolous FIRs against the NPP leaders including female members of the party. The siblings of Panthers Party leaders who are working in govt deptts are harassed, and intimidated by the said DC.”
“While the opposition leaders are humiliated, the erstwhile rulers are flattered. The state of affairs is so pathetic that even the rights of opposition as free citizens are being suspended.”
He alleged that Sec 144 CrPc is often “imposed by the said DC at the behest of his political masters in villages where Panthers Party leaders plan to hold public meetings so as to restrain them from holding interaction with the masses and their voters”.