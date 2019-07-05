DC Udhampur meets industrialists, discusses issues

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla on Thursday listened to issues of industrialists here at a meeting with the representatives of Industrial Association Udhampur and officers of concerned departments.

As per an official, the meeting was convened to discuss measures for providing enhanced facilities like power, water supply, road connectivity to the manufacturing units here at Industrial Estate Battal Ballian and others.

The DDC exhorted upon the officers to work in tandem to provide enhanced facilities at the Industrial Estate Battal Ballian to achieve quality production & reduce production cost for survival of small scale units as also to attract maximum entrepreneurs for establishing their ventures in the District.

He also exhorted upon the unit holders to maintain cleanliness of the surroundings with proper disposal of industrial waste. He asked them to take up plantation and stick to pollution control norms so that the locals of the area may not face any health problems.

General Manager DIC, Suram Chand Sharma gave a brief description of the industrial scenario in the District in general and Industrial Estate Battal Ballian in particular with category wise details of registered units in the district.