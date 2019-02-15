DC Udhampur inaugurates job fair

‘8 Private companies to recruit more than 150 youth’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY- 14:-
Over a thousand un-employed youth and students of different Degree Colleges and Polytechnic College on Thursday participated in a day-long Mega job fair organized by the Employment Department, in Udhampur on Thursday.
As per an official, District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar inaugurated the Fair and exhorted upon the students to bring themselves under the ambit of employment and self-employment schemes being implemented by different departments.
The DCC complimented the Employment department for roping in Private Companies working within the district to provide employment to educated unemployed youth of the district.
The DDC urged upon the students and unemployed youth not to remain dependent on public sector and instead avail opportunities in ever diversifying private sector.
Earlier, Deputy Director Employment, Subash Chander Dogra briefed about the participating Private Companies and nature of posts to be filled up.
Assistant Director Employment, Waqar Talib besides several other district officers spoke during inaugural ceremony and educated the participants about different employment and self-employment schemes being run by the Government.
Besides, various departmental stalls were setup in the fair to create awareness about the employment generation schemes. In addition, LIC, Jio, V-Mart, Bajaj Alliance, Insecticides India Ltd., M/S ISRO Products, M/S Shri Ram Industries and M/S Safex Chemicals India Limited and other private companies established their counters in the fair for assessment of youth suitable for their income.