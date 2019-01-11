DC Udhampur holds meeting of City Advisory Board of CHILDLINE

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 10:
District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, convened a meeting of City Advisory Board (CAB) members to review functioning of City Advisory Board of CHILDLINE for effective implementation of ICPS in the district here today.
According to an official, detailed discussion was held on various issues related to children like poverty, Orphan, domestic violence, sexual abuse, children employed in hazardous occupation, domestic helps and other small industries establishments Un-educated dropouts, Missing children, Child care institutions, Observation homes etc.
The DDC asked the CHILDLINE to frame a plan for IEC activities related to role and responsibilities of CHILDLINE. He also directed CEO to co-ordinate with CHILDLINE for dissemination of information among the school going children by organizing seminars in the schools.
Later, DDC reviewed the working of District Level Task Force for effective implementations of JJ Act through ICPS in the district.
District Child Protection Officer (PO ICDS), Rimpy Ohri briefed about the functioning of ICPS in the district. She told that the scheme would focus its activities on children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with law. She further added that the scheme would also provide preventive, statutory care and rehabilitation of vulnerable children.
Among others, Chairman, members of CWC and other district officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting, the official added.