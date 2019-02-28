DC Udhampur holds introductory meet with officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 27:-
After assuming the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Wednesday conducted an introductory meeting with District officers of various departments and reviewed the performance of all sectors.
As per an official, while interacting with the officers, the DDC directed the district officers to ensure prompt public service delivery system, people friendly work culture and ensure deserving people avail benefits of different welfare schemes.
Singla took detailed review of PDD, PWD, Health, PHE, PMGSY, preparedness for upcoming general election 2019 , Status of highway, Un electrified polling stations, Provision of essential services, Assure minimum facility (AMF), Languishing projects.
DDC exhorted upon the officers to provide a responsive administration to the people, based on the principles of morality and dedication so that visible impact is seen on the ground.
The DDC said that the district administration has created three crucial what’s app groups for quick response and resolution of public grievances.
He directed the Executive Engineer PDD to prepare the road map and ensure 100% electrification of all polling stations in general and schools in particular. He directed the Executive Engineers PDD, PHE, PWD and PMGSY for providing immediate essential services to the people of the respective areas.
Among others, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, PO ICDS, Rimpy Ohri, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, ACD, Neelam Khajuria ,Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, besides other district officers of different departments were present on the occasion, the official added.