March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Udhampur holds District Road Safety Committee meet

District Development Commissioner Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla on Friday convened a meeting here to review the status of work on the highway-44 and traffic management plan for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
As per an official, senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, SSP Traffic NHW, J.S Johar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhedeve, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, SDM, Chenani Abdul Sattar, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C Dogra, ARTO, Rachna Sharma besides other concerned were present in the meeting.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues which include timelines for completion of works on the national highway, action plan for traffic management on national highway during upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Road safety action plan, plugging of black spots, construction of community sanitary complex (CSCs) along the national highway, medical first responder courses etc.
The DDC stressed on proper upkeep of the national highwayand directed the concerned to keep men and machinery in a ready mode.
He directed the Executive Engineer PWD, to inspect the National Highway every month and submit the status report accordingly.
He also instructed the CEO Udhampur to organize different awareness programme in government schools on road safety measures in the district, the official added.

