DC Udhampur flags off Hajj pilgrims

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar flagged off 64 Hajj pilgrims of Udhampur district, here this morning.
According to an official,Additional Deputy Commissioner, Krishan Lal, and team of police and civil officers, besides a large number of people were present to see off the pilgrims.
Interacting with the pilgrims, the DDC congratulated them for getting the opportunity to perform holy Hajj. He also wished them safe and secure pilgrimage and appealed them to pray for peace and prosperity of the state.
The group of pilgrims including 25 women left in two JKSRTC Buses from Gujjar Hostel Udhampur to Srinagar from where they will take international flight to Saudi Arabia, the official said.