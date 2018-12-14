DC Udhampur discusses rent issue of land owners with Army

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December-13:-
Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting of Revenue and Defence Estate officers to redress the grievances of the land owners whose land is acquired and hired by Army in the district.
According to an official, Collector Defence, Abdul Sattar briefed the meeting about all the cases.
The DC asked the officers concerned to immediately release the pending payments of rent.
He also directed concerned Collector to take up work of land acquisition cases on priority basis so that people would not suffer on this account. He exhorted upon the officers and field functionaries of Revenue department to speed up the process of land acquisition.
In this regard, for some cases, the commissioner constituted a team for demarcation of land in active possession of the army, so that the rent held up is released in favour of the land owners.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the defence Estate Officer to coordinate with Revenue authorities and prepare Map, Revenue papers of land and also provide requisition order to Revenue officers.
The land owners also participated in the meeting and raised their issues.
Among others the meeting was attended by Tehsildar, Ved Parkash Naib Tehsildars, besides other officers and field functionaries of concerned departments were present in the meeting, the spokesman added.