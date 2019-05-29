DC Udhampur declares Cricket tourney open

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, District Coordination Committee Udhampur, on Tuesday organized District Level Cricket Premier Championship, here at Ram Singh Stadium Ramnagar.

As per an official, about 30 teams from are participating in the championship.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla declared open the cricket Premier Championship in presence of SDM Ramnagar, Farrukh Qazi, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Executive Engineer PWD, Purshotam Kumar Executive Engineer PHE, Ajay Gupta AD Planning, Anil Sharma and District Coordinator JKCA, Rahmdin besides sports persons and civil society members.

The chief guest complimented the organizers and said that such events play a major role in spotting the hidden sports talent among youth.

The DDC also congratulated the participants and asked the organizers to organize more such tournaments in the future, the official added.