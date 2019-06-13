DC tours flood prone areas in Budgam

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar accompanied by concerned officers including SE Hydraulics, SDM Chadoora and Beerwah, Tehsildar Budgam, Magam and Narbal today visited many flood-prone areas and vulnerable spots particularly along Shalingana and Sukhnag in order to have an on-spot assessment of the situation and measures to be taken to negotiate any emergency that can occur due to the floods.

At Bemina the DDC directed officers of Irrigation department to strengthen the embankments of the canal running through Bemina locality on a war footing, in addition, to safeguard the Bund which gives protection to the Canal. She directed that two barricades shall be erected on each side so that no traffic movement is allowed on the Bund. Tehsildar Budgam was directed to cut all trees and poplars causing hurdles in smooth flow of flood waters.

At Narbal the DDC visited the vulnerable spots along Nallah Sukhnag running through villages of Makhama, Peth Makhama, Kanihama and Hanjibugh wherein the DDC was apprised by the SDM Beerwah and Tehsildar concerned about the measures taken to safeguard the embankments from erosion. She was told that a large number of sandbags have been kept ready to negotiate any emergency. She was further told that despite improvement in the weather the concerned departments are geared up and equipped with requisite machinery and manpower.

During the visit, the DDC interacted with many deputations and local residents at all locations to get the first-hand view of the situation and requirements to avoid a breach of embankments of Nallahs and Streams.

She also visited villages in Chadoora tehsil. During the tour, she exuded confidence about the preparedness and said that proactive measures and coordinated efforts from all concerned to minimize the damages during an hour of crises.

