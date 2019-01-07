DC tours B’pora villages to inspect snow clearance operations

Bandipora, January 06:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Sunday toured Bandipora district to take the first-hand appraisal of response mechanism put in place to deal with challenges following snowfall on Friday.
He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Tehsildar (headquarters) Mubashir Saleem Nazki, officials of R&B, PHE, PDD and other senior officials of the district.
Dr Choudhary visited various villages including Kaloosa, Watapora, Mangnipora, Tarkpora, Kema, Aloosa, Malangam, Quil, Ashtingo, Onagam, and other adjoining villages. He took stock of snow clearance operations, restoration of electricity and availability of essential commodities. He interacted with the public at various places and heard their grievances besides passing on spot directions for its redressal.
At Aloosa, DC visited inner link roads and directed the officials to clear snow from inner roads at earliest. Officials said the field staff is on job to clear the snow from inner links manually.
At Quil-Muqam he directed to restore the water supply at earliest that was damaged during road clearance. He also announced to grant of Rs 10 lakh to restore disabled water supply scheme at Malangam. While interacting with the youth of the Sheikhpora village, he directed to construct a playground and sports kits for them.
He also visited upper Malangam and Ziarat Sharief Nanga Baji and passed on spot directions for augmentation of water supply in the area.
Dr Choudhary said all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district since Friday afternoon and the snow clearance operations were started during the Friday night only to ensure all major link roads are cleared on war footing basis to make them through for the general public across the district. He said all the main roads have cleared on Saturday night besides restoration now power and water supply.
He lauded the efforts of the field staff in clearing the roads quickly besides restoring water supply and electricity. He said that the restoration of electricity supply to the district hospital, sub-district hospitals, PHCs and other health institutions was made on priority.
Dr Choudhary said in Snowbound Gurez area Sub-Divisional Magistrate is monitoring the snow clearance operations and all major roads in Tulail, Dawar and adjoining areas were cleared on priority so that people don’t suffer.
He said the administration has set up a control room in the Mini Secretariat Bandipora and urged the people to contact on phone numbers 01957-225322, 01957-225276, 7006526985, 9797151356.