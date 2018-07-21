DC takes stock of facilities at DH Bandipora

Bandipora, July 20:
District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today conducted an extensive tour of the district and took stock of the functioning of District Hospital and Hassan Shah Khuoyihami Degree College.
The DDC, accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent SDH, inspected the various sections and functioning of hospital viz-a-viz patient care and public response system. He inspected OPD, Causality, orthopedics, diagnostic labs, emergency section, labour ward, pediatrics section and other departments.
He also held a meeting with the Mental Health unit team and discussed long-term planning for strengthening of unit and outreach programme.
The DDC also visited the under-construction District Hospital in town. The DDC expressed concern about prolonged delays in completion of vital health institution and asked for fixing responsibility of officers in case of any further delays. He constituted a team of officers of CPO, CMO, Medical Superintendent and 5 specials from Health Department to work out within a fortnight the health infrastructure and equipment required for making the District Hospital functional.
Later, the DDC visited Hassan Shah Khuoyihami Degree College and inspected the ongoing works undertaken by JKPCC. In view of issues raised by the College management, he asked for immediate demarcation of land and initiation of work on compound wall. He also deputed a team for meeting with land owners to redress their pending grievances. He further assured for development and up-gradation of road connectivity for GDC.
The DDC also chaired the inaugural session of one-day workshop under “Faculty Development Programme” and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of teaching community for betterment and advancement of society. He highlighted the need of focusing on and strengthening primary and secondary education and asked the College teachers to take a lead in comprehensive educational development of district.
On the occasion Principal, GDC Prof H G Mustafa delivered the welcome address while Prof M Ismail Ashna was key note speaker.