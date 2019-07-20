DC takes stock of development activities in Rajouri town

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad today conducted an extensive tour of the Rajouri town to take stock of ongoing developmental activities.

The District Development Commissioner inspected major works including the development of park, Bus Stand, blacktopping of roads and construction of drainage system in Bella colony and adjoining areas.

Inspecting the park at Bella colony being developed by the Floriculture Department, the DDC asked the officers concerned to demarcate the land identified for the purpose and complete the project at the earliest.

Taking serious note of delay in the completion of the alternate road constructed from Abdullah Bridge to Hospital Chowk, the DDC directed the PWD to immediately start the Blacktopping of the road with proper drainage. The road has been constructed to reduce the traffic congestion on the Mandi Khero road. He also said this would be the most important road once the alternate double lane Abdullah bridge is completed.

The DDC also visited the proposed site for the construction of Bus stand at Bella colony and inquired about the construction of protection bund. He issued necessary instructions to PWD and I&FC and stressed on making the new facility functional within shortest possible time as it will further help in decongestion of the Rajouri city.

Regarding the widening of road at the hospital chowk near Agriculture office Rajouri, the DDC asked the PWD authorities to submit a feasibility report, so that the restructuring of the chowk can be started.

Meanwhile, the DDC also paid a visit to the old bus stand area and directed the PWD authorities to immediately start its Blacktopping. He directed the EO municipality to submit a proposal for laying tiles and improve drainage system in the adjoining market area.