DC takes stock of civic amenities in Doda town

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, on Friday took stock of civic amenities here during an extensive tour of the Doda Township.

As per an official, the DDC took on the spot appraisal of the waste management and drainage system in the main town area. He interacted with the residents of various localities and listened to their issues and problems. The residents sought improvement of drainage system, replacement of worn out and leaking PHE water pipes, desilting of blocked nallahs, macdamisation of link roads and other issues of sanitation etc.

The DDC gave a patient hearing and issued on the spot directions to the concerned authorities to address the problems of the residents on priority basis and set timeline.

Observing that there is less scope of using huge machinery for desilting the Nallahs, the DDC directed the MC Doda and R&B to start the clearing of garbage manually on pilot project basis within next seven days and if it works continue till the task is completed.

The DDC also directed the concerned authorities to start work on nallah at Mohalla Sahi under SDRF in view of damages caused to the residential houses during the recent heavy rainfall.

The PWD was asked to issue tender and start the work of macdamisation of new bus stand under city macdamisation program while MC Doda was asked to issue short tenders for construction of drain at bus stand within next 15 days.

The PHE Department was also asked to issue short tenders for laying and fitting new 4-inch water pipe lane within 15 days, besides remove useless pipes from the sides of the street, drains and nallahs causing problems to the people. The Department was asked to submit action taken report in this regard at the earliest.

Acting on the issue illegal parking of the vehicles by the shopkeepers at Nehru chowk, the DDC directed the police department to deploy two police personnel on permanent basis with immediate effect to regulate the traffic.

Others accompanying the DDC during the visit were Executive Engineers PHE, PWD, Executive Officer MC President MC besides other officials of district administration, the official added.