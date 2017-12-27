DC takes first-hand appraisal of issues facing reconstruction of PHC MR Gunj

Meets trader bodies, civil society members as part of administration’s public outreach to Shahr-e-Khaas
SRINAGAR:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today visited MR Gung in old city Srinagar to take a first-hand appraisal of issues and concerns of the locals regarding reconstruction of Primary Health Centre there.
The DC assured the locals that the PHC, which has been declared unsafe, will be reconstructed in due course and sought their cooperation to the administration and the concerned agencies involved with its reconstruction. He said the old PHC was a heritage building and that a team of engineers from INTACH is currently taking type-design of the building in order to make sure its original design is retained while reconstructing it. He appealed the locals for their support to the team of engineers.
Representatives of Beopar Mandal MR Gunj and Shahr-e-Khaas Coordination Committee called on the DC, on the occasion, and apprised him of broader concerns facing the old city.
The DC said the district administration is keen on offering all possible support to the old city and called on the representatives to help bridge the gap between them and the administration.
Dr. Shah, later, visited the surrounding areas of this historic centre of trade in Srinagar. The visit was highly appreciated by the locals who assured the DC of offering their full support to the administration for the development of the area.
The visit was part of the public outreach to the old city started by the district administration.
Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, engineers from INTACH besides other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
