DC Srinagar visits Zadibal

Takes stock of arrangements for ongoing Muharram proceedings
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday visited Zadibal here and took a firsthand appraisal of arrangements various departments have made for smooth observance of ongoing Muharram proceedings there.
The DC undertook a walking tour around the area inspecting the facilities different departments have put in place there. He inspected the implementation of instructions different departments were given to ensure smooth observance of Muharram proceedings in the area as in other Shia dominated areas of the district.
He also visited the historic Imambara and the shrine of the sixteenth-century Sufi Shiite theologist Mir Shamsdin Iraqi here on the occasion. He assured the shrine management of taking up the stalled renovation work of the shrine with the concerned quarters.
Members of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association present on the occasion thanked the DC for the arrangements the district administration has put in place in the area and sought continuation of the same through the end of Muharram observances.
Dr Shah while assuring the local management instructed all the concerned departments to ensure sustained efforts facilitating the observances of important proceedings as on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.
The DC also inspected the free medical camp the Health department has set up in the area on the occasion. He also visited and inspected the medical facilities available at the Urban Primary Health Centre Khusalsar here.
The visit to the area was part of sustained efforts of the district administration to ensure proper implementation of instructions for making all required arrangements for smooth Muharram observances in the district.
ADDC Srinagar who is the nodal officer for Muharram arrangements in the district and senior officers from R&B, PDD, PHE, SMC and Health were present on the occasion.