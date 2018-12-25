DC Srinagar visits shrine of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob (RA)

Takes stock of arrangements for annual Urs
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob (RA) at Sonwar here to take stock of arrangements in place for the ongoing annual Urs of the revered saint.
The DC sought details of arrangements different departments have made at the shrine for the annual Urs on the occasion. He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management and sought details of arrangements made at the shrine for the occasion.
He directed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. Concerned departments were instructed to make sure availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, adequate transport and parking facilities, cleanliness and first aid arrangements.
The annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint are held every year for a week beginning 11 Rabi al-Thani of the Islamic calendars.
The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 17 Rabi al-Thani when devotees can have glimpse of the saint's relics.