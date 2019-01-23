DC Srinagar visits Jan 26 venue, takes stock of arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Tuesday visited the Republic Day venue and inspected the added arrangements being put in place there in view of bad weather conditions prevailing in the district.
The DC was briefed in detail about different kinds of added arrangements being put in place at the venue including those concerning performances, stage and seating, power, and transportation and parking facilities for visitors.
He issued specific instructions directing for ensuring foolproof arrangements across all departments. He said the R&B, SMC and PDD have particularly important roles to play in view of inclement weather conditions and asked them to ensure all necessary arrangements are made.
Dr Shah reiterated directions for close coordination between the concerned departments to ensure proper communication for smooth conduct of both the full-dress rehearsal and the main function.
He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness in and around the venue and proper parking facilities for all visitors.
The DC also enquired about rehearsals and instructed that all facilities including transportation, refreshments and accommodation be provided to the participants throughout the entire period of rehearsals.
Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the DC on the occasion.