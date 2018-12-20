DC Srinagar visits Abhenanda Home at Solina

Srinagar, Dec 19:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday visited Abhenanda Home at Solina here to take a firsthand assessment of facilities available at and requirements of the school for children with special needs.
The DC expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of facilities at the school and instructed the school management to submit details of immediate requirements of the school.
He also expressed dejection at noting that teachers at the school had not been paid salaries for months. He said the teachers at the school are offering a great service and it is a shame that their salaries have not been paid. He asked the school management to immediately submit details to his office for earliest redress in this regard.
Dr Shah provided the school with three gas heaters on the occasion. He said the administration is also sponsoring ten students including equal number of girls and boys and two teachers from the school for a skiing course at Gulmarg.
The DC also spent an hour playing cricket with students of the school on the occasion to encourage and boost their morale and confidence.
ADC KK Sidha who has been at the forefront of this among other such initiatives of the district administration was also present on the occasion.