DC Srinagar tours various areas of Batamaloo

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says district admin keen to address all genuine developmental concerns

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday visited Batamaloo for taking first hand appraisal of developmental concerns of the area.

The DC visited all markets and localities of the area and listened to the concerns raised by the local representatives. He also held an extensive meeting with representatives of the local trading associations and discussed joint strategy to develop the area.

The representatives flagged a range of issues affecting both traders and general population. The issues that were discussed included drainage, sanitation, traffic congestion and means to ease it, as Batamaloo being one of the busiest areas in the city.

The DC issued on-the-spot instructions aimed at resolution of several concerns. He said that all other longstanding problems raised on the occasion will be addressed gradually.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and senior officers from concerned departments accompanied the DC.