August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar takes stock of facilities on eve of eid

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Saturday visited various old city areas to take stock of facilities being set up there with regard to the upcoming Eid al-adha celebrations in the district.
The official spokesperson said the DC visited Karan Nagar, Kaksarai, Safakadal, Eidgah, Zadibal, Alamgari Bazar, Hawal among other areas and inspected different kinds of special markets like those dealing with the livestock set up in these areas.
He directed for intense market-checking for strict implementation of approved market rates in all these areas and instructed the concerned officers to take strict action under the law against those indulging in profiteering and black marketing.
Dr Shahid also visited the Eidgah ground and sought details of arrangements concerned departments have planned for Eid congregational prayers there.
He directed the concerned departments to make all street lights in the area functional and ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness in and around the Eidgah on the auspicious occasion of Eid.
The DC also interacted with the locals of these areas on the occasion. The interactions included discussions on different issues the locals raised with him who noted them and assured of working towards their redressal at the earliest possible.
It is notable that the Srinagar administration has planned necessary arrangements for smooth celebration of the Eid festival across the district. It is also establishing a helpline at the DC office for the convenience of the general people requiring relevant information or assistance.
Later on the DC visited the Islamia College Ground at Hawal and inaugurated the Shehr-e-Khas T20 League tournament which will see 20 cricketing teams from across Srinagar participating in it over a duration of one month.
ADCs Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and M Hanief Balkhi and senior officers from concerned departments accompanied the DC on the occasion.

 

