DC Srinagar takes stock of dewatering measures in city

SRINAGAR,:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, Tuesday visited various parts of the Srinagar city to personally take stock of the dewatering measures launched by the administration in inundated areas following heavy downpour.
Dr Abid instructed the concerned departments to intensify their efforts and ensure quickest possible draining-out of water from all inundated areas including clearance of interior roads and lanes.
He also visited various Old City areas including Babademb, Kawdara, Saraf Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Kadi Kadal and Rainawari and took stock of water-logging situation and dewatering efforts underway in these areas.
The DC was informed by the concerned authorities that besides all dewatering stations having been made functional, mobile pumping stations and fire pumps and tenders have also been pressed into service for dewatering efforts at various areas in the City. The general public in Srinagar has been asked to report dewatering requirements at helpline number: 7051112345.
Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the DC during his visit.