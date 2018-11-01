DC Srinagar reviews Urs arrangements at Makhdoom Sahib shrine

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday took an extensive tour of Downtown visiting various areas and inspecting public facilities available there.
The DC also visited the shrine of Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom at Rainawari here and took stock of arrangements in place for the ongoing annual Urs there.
He directed the officials to make adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs, instructing for ensuring all basic facilities including drinking water supply, uninterrupted power, transport, parking and first aid facilities for devotees and maintaining cleanliness in and around the shrine.
Dr Shah also interacted with the office bearers of the shrine administration and sought details about the arrangements made for the smooth observance of the Urs.
The annual Urs celebrations of the Sufi saint is held every year from 11th to 24th Safar of the Islamic calendar. The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held this Saturday.
The DC also visited the Naqashband Sahib shrine at Khwaja Bazar here and inspected the ongoing preservation work on the historic mosque there. Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the DC on the occasion.