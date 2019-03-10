DC Srinagar reviews status of ongoing Housing Board projects

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pulls up agency for slow pace

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday directed the J&K Housing Board to complete all ongoing developmental projects taken up under the Special Area Development Plan in the district by the end of April.

The official spokesperson said that the DC who was speaking in a meeting convened to review the status of J&K Housing Board projects under execution in the district impressed upon the department to ensure strict adherence to the April 30 deadline.

He asked the Housing Board to furnish details of expenditure by Saturday evening and receive the balance funding by Sunday. The meeting discussed the status of ongoing projects worth over 14 crore rupees which include construction of community centres at Noorbagh, Aali Kadal, Karfali Mohalla, Gadoodbagh, Dalgate and Balhama, upgrading of shrine of Baba Naseer-u-din Sahib Gazi at Sangam, construction of drainage at Chanapora and footpath on Kona Khan road, development of playground at Koundapeth, and roofing of Imambara Bagh-i-Zainab at Shalimar.

The DC instructed the Housing Board to submit a detailed project completion sketch of all ongoing projects and stressed that all these projects must be completed within the new stipulated timeframe.

The meeting also discussed the status of construction of Imambaras at Balhama and Pandrethan being constructed at an aggregate estimated cost of 53 lac rupees.

Dr Shahid Iqbal said he will visit the sites of the project in order to have a firsthand assessment of their progress.

Various new developmental projects the department is taking up in the district were also reviewed in the meeting.

Principal GMC Srinagar who was also present in the meeting briefed the DC about the status of procurement of medical equipments for hospitals for which 243 lac rupees have been released to the health department in addition to 37 lac rupees for procuring a critical care ambulance for LD Hospital for transportation of critically ill newborn babies to GB Pant Hospital.

Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen and officers of J&K Housing Board attended the meeting.