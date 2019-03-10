About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar reviews status of ongoing Housing Board projects

Pulls up agency for slow pace

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday directed the J&K Housing Board to complete all ongoing developmental projects taken up under the Special Area Development Plan in the district by the end of April.
The official spokesperson said that the DC who was speaking in a meeting convened to review the status of J&K Housing Board projects under execution in the district impressed upon the department to ensure strict adherence to the April 30 deadline.
He asked the Housing Board to furnish details of expenditure by Saturday evening and receive the balance funding by Sunday. The meeting discussed the status of ongoing projects worth over 14 crore rupees which include construction of community centres at Noorbagh, Aali Kadal, Karfali Mohalla, Gadoodbagh, Dalgate and Balhama, upgrading of shrine of Baba Naseer-u-din Sahib Gazi at Sangam, construction of drainage at Chanapora and footpath on Kona Khan road, development of playground at Koundapeth, and roofing of Imambara Bagh-i-Zainab at Shalimar.
The DC instructed the Housing Board to submit a detailed project completion sketch of all ongoing projects and stressed that all these projects must be completed within the new stipulated timeframe.
The meeting also discussed the status of construction of Imambaras at Balhama and Pandrethan being constructed at an aggregate estimated cost of 53 lac rupees.
Dr Shahid Iqbal said he will visit the sites of the project in order to have a firsthand assessment of their progress.
Various new developmental projects the department is taking up in the district were also reviewed in the meeting.
Principal GMC Srinagar who was also present in the meeting briefed the DC about the status of procurement of medical equipments for hospitals for which 243 lac rupees have been released to the health department in addition to 37 lac rupees for procuring a critical care ambulance for LD Hospital for transportation of critically ill newborn babies to GB Pant Hospital.
Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen and officers of J&K Housing Board attended the meeting.

Latest News

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor

Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar reviews status of ongoing Housing Board projects

Pulls up agency for slow pace

              

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday directed the J&K Housing Board to complete all ongoing developmental projects taken up under the Special Area Development Plan in the district by the end of April.
The official spokesperson said that the DC who was speaking in a meeting convened to review the status of J&K Housing Board projects under execution in the district impressed upon the department to ensure strict adherence to the April 30 deadline.
He asked the Housing Board to furnish details of expenditure by Saturday evening and receive the balance funding by Sunday. The meeting discussed the status of ongoing projects worth over 14 crore rupees which include construction of community centres at Noorbagh, Aali Kadal, Karfali Mohalla, Gadoodbagh, Dalgate and Balhama, upgrading of shrine of Baba Naseer-u-din Sahib Gazi at Sangam, construction of drainage at Chanapora and footpath on Kona Khan road, development of playground at Koundapeth, and roofing of Imambara Bagh-i-Zainab at Shalimar.
The DC instructed the Housing Board to submit a detailed project completion sketch of all ongoing projects and stressed that all these projects must be completed within the new stipulated timeframe.
The meeting also discussed the status of construction of Imambaras at Balhama and Pandrethan being constructed at an aggregate estimated cost of 53 lac rupees.
Dr Shahid Iqbal said he will visit the sites of the project in order to have a firsthand assessment of their progress.
Various new developmental projects the department is taking up in the district were also reviewed in the meeting.
Principal GMC Srinagar who was also present in the meeting briefed the DC about the status of procurement of medical equipments for hospitals for which 243 lac rupees have been released to the health department in addition to 37 lac rupees for procuring a critical care ambulance for LD Hospital for transportation of critically ill newborn babies to GB Pant Hospital.
Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen and officers of J&K Housing Board attended the meeting.

News From Rising Kashmir

;