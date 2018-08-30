DC Srinagar reviews status of centrally sponsored works

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday convened a meeting to review the status of centrally sponsored works under the Member Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme in the district.
The DC sought details of both physical progress and financial progress of all approved works under the scheme.
Among other centrally sponsored works under execution of different departments in the district, it was informed that 14 out of 17 works at a cost of 19.68 crore rupees have been completed under PMGSY, 5118 out of the total target of 5584 beneficiaries facilitated under IGNOAPS, 23 out of 54 units completed under PMGAY, 4 out of 6 schemes targeting a total population of 29,000 people across 30 habitations completed at a cost of 7.05 crore under NRDWP and 52 out of 63 crore utilised under NHM.
Dr Shah expressed concern over the slow progress of works by different departments and stressed the need to speed up the pace to complete them all within their respective stipulated timeframes.
He also instructed for immediate submission of updated work-wise status details of all centrally sponsored schemes from all the concerned departments. He said there must be a clear assessment of benefits these schemes provide to the targeted population.
The DC directed that all the concerned departments must work in a coordinated manner, stressing that progress of development works must not be hampered due to lack of coordination. He also instructed for proper monitoring and vigilance for timely and effective implementation of all these programmes of in the district.
The meeting was held ahead of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to be convened next month under the chairmanship of the concerned MP (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman DISHA.
Officers from all concerned departments besides Director PD&MD were present in the meeting.