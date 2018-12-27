DC Srinagar reviews progress of ongoing drainage projects

Over 40 drainage projects under execution, 9 projects underway in West Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
In line with the spirit of effective and responsive administration that is committed to strict execution of developmental projects in the district, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday reviewed the progress of drainage works under execution in various areas, especially those in the west, of the district.
The meeting was informed that more than 40 drainage projects are currently under execution in the district, including 33 projects funded under the district sector at an approved estimated cost of 15.05 crore rupees. The latter cover some 10,194 meters in aggregate and will benefit a population of about 2.23 lac people.
It was informed that 9 of these works, falling within the municipal limits of Srinagar and covering an aggregate of about 2520 meters, have already been completed, whereas 24 other works are at final stages of completion and shall be completed by the end of the current fiscal.
Reviewing the progress of drainage projects in west Srinagar, the meeting was informed that 9 such projects at a cost of 3.71 crore rupees are under execution there. It was said that three of these works have already been completed whereas the remaining works are at different stages of execution and shall be completed by the end of the current fiscal.
The DC asked the concerned executing agencies to submit a detailed project completion sketch of all ongoing projects and emphasised that all these projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.
The meeting also reviewed and discussed various sewerage projects in the district being executed by the NBCC. It was informed that 2 out of 5 major sewerage works have already been completed, adding that the remaining 3 works are expected to be completed in due course.
The meeting also discussed the need for construction of drainage at additional seven locations which face critical water-logging. The DC asked the concerned SE to submit details of the proposal in this regard, assuring earliest scrutinisation and approval of important works.
Dr Shah stressed that all works taken up must be in accordance with need-assessment and instructed that extensions of approved drainage must be proposed for authorization with proper reasons therefor. He stressed that all ongoing drainage works must ensure a uniform and systematic setup of drainage.
ACR Srinagar, Director PD&MD, Superintending Engineers Drainage SMC and UEED among other concerned officers attended the meeting.